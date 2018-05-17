× A daily chance of rain for central Indiana

With only .42″ of rain this month is off to a dry start but than will soon change.

A frontal boundary, now stalled south of Indiana will be the focal for storms to develop.

As the front moves northward we’ll have a better chance for t-storms Friday through Monday.

Central Indiana has been dry for the past six weeks and while some areas will see heavy rainfall, many of us won’t see any rain at all.

In spite of the daily chance for rain, temperatures will be above average through early next week. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

May is off to a mild, dry start.

Rainfall has been scarce across the state this month.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Scattered t-storms are likely through early Monday.

Temps will stay above average through early next week.