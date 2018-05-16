× Warm with a chance for storms this week

Expect a mild mix of clouds and sunshine for Thursday with a slight chance for a few isolated T-storms south of I-70.

A frontal boundary, now stalled south of Indiana will be the focal for storms to develop.

As the front moves northward we’ll have a better chance for t-storms Friday through Sunday.

Central Indiana has been dry for the past six weeks and while some areas will see heavy rainfall, many of us won’t see any rain at all.

In spite of the daily chance for rain, temperatures will be above average through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

So far this month has been warm and dry.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms late Friday.

T-storms are likely Saturday.

Strong storms are likely Sunday.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.

Some areas will receive some much-needed rainfall this week.