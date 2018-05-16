× Siblings accused of attempting to traffic drugs into correctional facility in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A brother and sister are facing charges after allegedly attempting to traffic drugs into the Miami Correctional Facility.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Wednesday that both Precious and Wendell Russell are both facing felony counts of conspiracy to commit dealing in a schedule III controlled substance.

Wendell, an inmate at the jail, began enlisting people in March to facilitate the trafficking of Suboxone into the facility, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On March 4, Wendell is accused of using his personal PIN number and other inmates’ PIN numbers to call his sister, Precious.

Investigators believe Wendell suggested that Precious mail the Suboxone in an envelope from the post office and track the package. Over the next several days, Wendell allegedly placed several calls to have Precious send an envelope containing drugs to a third party’s residence in Fort Wayne.

On March 19, detectives seized an envelope that contained 47 Suboxone strips with a return address that matched Precious’ residence.

A pretrial conference for Precious is set for July 25. An initial hearing for Wendell is currently set for June 4.