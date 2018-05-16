× SCHEDULE | Practice resumes Wednesday for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday for Indy 500 practice.

Public gates open at 10 a.m. Indianapolis 500 practice begins at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

10 a.m.: Public Gates Open

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $15 (General Admission). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket. On Wednesday, May 16, IMS also would like to thank first responders for all they do. As a thank you, first responders and their families are encouraged to join us for a free day at the track*. Wristbands for pit and garage access will also be available to first responders and one guest** who show their department ID at our trackside credential office. For more information, please contact your department’s public information officer.

*Tickets are still required for gate admission. First responders are encouraged to contact their public information officer for more information on how to access tickets.

**Guest must be 18 or older.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 1, 1B, 2, 4, 5B Media, 6, 7, Vehicle, 7 South, 9A, 10, 10A

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4. Stands: B Penthouse (22-25), Gasoline Alley Roof, E Stand, E Penthouse, North Vista wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-4), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-12), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Tower Terrace (37-42).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Inside Lots 10 a.m.) Limited Free: North 40, Turn 3, Lot 3P. ADA: 3P (free), Hulman lot (limited free), West Museum (limited free), North 40.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $15 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 practice plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.