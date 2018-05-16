× Portillo’s offering free food contest, 2 for $10 beefs during National Italian Beef Week

FISHERS, Ind. – To celebrate National Italian Beef Week, Portillo’s will be selling two Italian beef sandwiches for just $10.

The offer will take place between May 21-May 27. The offer will be available for two or four sandwiches at one time.

In addition to cheaper beef sandwiches, Portillo’s is holding a “rhyme time challenge” during the week as well. Their employees are known for shouting out a creative rhyme coordinated with your order number, such as “number 7, you’re in heaven!”

Portillo’s now wants customers to come up with their own rhymes for a chance to win free food for a year.

The winner will have their rhyme used at all Portillo’s locations. To be eligible, submit rhymes ending in 0-9 with no profanity.

To submit your rhyme, click here.