Police investigate after INDOT vehicle stolen from I-69 construction site

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for an INDOT vehicle after it was taken from a construction site on southbound I-69 near Cumberland Road on Wednesday morning.

Police say a supervisor’s gray Chevy Malibu was stolen by a white male in his 30s. He apparently got into the car around 10 a.m. and drove off while the INDOT crew was working away from the car.

The suspect drove through the construction zone to get out of the area, and police say he actually waved at the crew as he was driving away.

It is unclear at this time how many people were involved in the theft.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident. The vehicle is still reported missing, but they believe it has GPS tracking. INDOT says the stolen car looks exactly like the car in the pictures below.