× Peru man accused of kidnapping woman from broken down car, torturing her for hours

PERU, Ind. – A man in Peru is accused of kidnapping a woman from her broken down car; torturing her for hours in his home; shaving her head; and forcing her to call her employer and quit.

Police arrested Rommie Walton on charges of kidnapping; confinement; domestic battery; interfering with reporting of a crime; and intimidation.

Officers responded to a home in Peru around noon last Tuesday for a welfare check after an anonymous person called 911. They found a woman scared, upset, and quickly trying to leave.

Acceding to court document, the woman told officers Walton had been holding her against her will. He was currently passed out drunk on the couch, so that’s why she was trying to escape.

She told officers she had been in an “abusive and controlling” relationship with Walton. She left him and moved away to try to escape from him. She told police she even dyed her hair to disguise herself.

But Walton found her in Kokomo as she was getting ready to go to work.

She attempted to flee, but her car started to break down and she was forced to stop on the side of the road.

Walton approached the victim’s car and told her he would break the car window if she didn’t roll it down. When she rolled down the window, he unlocked the door and forced himself into the car.

Walton then sped off in her car in a “dangerous and aggressive” manner.

He drove them to his house in Peru. When they arrived, he grabbed her cell phone; smashed it on the porch; and dragged her into the house.

Once they were inside, Walton beat the woman and called her profane names. He used scissors to cut up her clothes, and he threatened to stab her with them.

Court documents show he used an electric razor to shave her head, and he forced her to call her employer and quit. Walton told her she was no longer allowed to work.

The woman told police she “waited it out” as Walton continued to abuse her the rest of the day.

The victim told officers the neighbors saw her, but no one called to help.

Eventually, Walton passed out drunk on the couch, which allowed her to escape the house.

Police arrested Walton, and he was transported to the Miami County jail on a $33,000 bond.