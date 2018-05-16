× Marion County in ‘troubling’ crisis over infectious diseases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine is slated to announce Thursday morning “troubling statistics facing Marion County” when it comes to 2017 infectious disease data, findings that could lead the way to declaring a public health emergency and establishing a needle exchange program in Indianapolis.

“Dr. Caine will conclude the session by discussing an initiative to address the current epidemic, and we look forward to providing additional details at that time,” wrote MCHD Spokesman Curt Brantingham in a statement to CBS4

Last December, Dr. Caine told CBS4, “We look at those unintended consequences as a result of illicit drug use – and that is the increase in the number of hep C cases, the increase in HIV cases.

“Actually syringe exchange programs – these safe exchange needle exchange programs have been very effective.”

Seven counties, Monroe, Scott, Fayette, Allen, Tippecanoe, Clark and Wayne, operate such programs under Indiana law permitting those initiatives without state approval, while Madison County wavers on reinstating its previous needle exchange efforts.

“I want to prevent the HIV and hep C,” said Caine last December. “If the numbers look like what we think they’re going to be, then we will definitely declare an emergency for Marion County.”

Dr. Caine originally intended to announce her statistics and recommendations in February but was delayed in confirming last year’s infectious disease numbers.

In the past, Mayor Hogsett has been non-committal in his support of a needle exchange program, however, he has tended to defer to medical professionals when it came to assessing health-related issues in the past.