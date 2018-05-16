Man robbed, tied up inside highly anticipated new restaurant near Woodruff Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up inside a building that will soon see one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in the city.

According to IMPD, the robbery happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning inside a building under renovation in the 1800 block of East 10th Street. The victim told officers he was working on the building’s interior renovation when two black males in their 20s, one holding a handgun, walked in a propped-open door and demanded everything he had. The man says he gave them his wallet, keys and pocket knife.

Then, the man said the suspects used rope found at the construction site to tie his hands and painter’s tape to cover his mouth. They locked him in a bathroom before leaving the building. A police report indicates a co-worker arrived at the building some time later and could not locate the victim. The co-worker then heard noises in the bathroom and located the victim tied up and subdued.

The victim’s keys and pocket knife were located on the ground outside the building.

The building under renovation is the future site of one of Indy’s most anticipated restaurant openings; a wine bar and restaurant called “Beholder.” The restaurant will be the second Indianapolis restaurant owned by Chef Jonathan Brooks, who runs “Milktooth” in Fletcher Place. Brooks declined to comment about the robbery inside his business, other than to say the victim is doing okay. Others involved with the project also declined to comment.

Residents who live nearby in Woodruff Place say they’re disappointed to hear of the robbery as excitement builds for the “Beholder” grand opening.

‘It’s something like you would see on the movies like Criminal Minds or something,” said Woodruff Place resident Destiny McCutchon. “But I would’t think it would happen so close to right here because there’s so many people.”

Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said news of the robbery was disheartening because of recent redevelopment efforts to spruce up the Woodruff Place area.

“They’re trying to revamp the neighborhood, make it the next up and coming something,” she said. “They want to attach it to downtown.”

Jake Skinner, a painting sub-contractor, says he was working on a house just one block down the street from the robbery when it happened. He says he didn’t see or hear anything when the robbery took place, but he will be keeping his own safety in mind when working in the area.

“It’s very disappointing to hear that,” Skinner said. “Because everyone’s doing a lot of work to try to help the city, everywhere around the city.”

IMPD says a detective on the case is still conducting interviews and gathering information about the robbery. The case remains under investigation.