× IMPD offers areas at several locations for Hoosiers to safely complete online purchases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is encouraging Hoosiers to use their “E-Commerce Exchange Zones” when meeting people to complete an online purchase.

IMPD says there has been a nationwide increase in crime in connection with these transactions and they hope to create safe zones to cut down on crime and scams.

IMPD has designated the front parking lot or lobby of each district headquarters as Online Purchase Safety Zones. The areas are well-lit and under 24-hour video surveillance.

Police hope Hoosiers participating in transactions from newspaper ads or online sales can finalize the business at these locations. If the other person doesn’t want to meet at one of these zones, IMPD says this is a sign that something isn’t right.

The E-Commerce Exchange Zones can be found at these locations:

North District Headquarters: 3120 E. 30 th Street

Lobby open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed on holidays)

Reserved parking available 24-hours a day in the north parking lot

Reserved parking available 24-hours a day outside door #1

Lobby open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed on holidays)

Lobby open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed on holidays)

Reserved parking available 24-hours a day

Lobby open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed on holidays)

Parking is limited. Do not park on the main drive on the north side of the building.

Lobby open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed on holidays)

Parking is limited to metered parking spots near the building.

IMPD notes that anyone using the zones are subject to being recorded while using these zones. People wanting to use the zones for transactions do not need to seek prior permission.

Police say some items not allowed to be sold include illegal items like drugs or stolen property. They also don’t want people selling firearms, gun parts or ammunition there or large, bulky items that could disrupt operations at the location.