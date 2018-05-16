IMPD investigating after body is found in White River on north side

Posted 6:12 pm, May 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a body was found on the city’s north side Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Michigan Road and 42nd Street around 4:30 p.m. That’s near the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

IFD says a kayaker was the one to discover the person, about 200 yards upstream from a bridge in the area.

Officials originally thought the body might have been a training dummy that was lost Tuesday.

No victim information has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

