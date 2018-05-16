Few showers south; warm stretch continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every day this month has been above average and it looks like we'll continue that for the next week.

We'll be a few degrees lower than yesterday, but it'll still be warm!

Expect most of the afternoon to be in the 70s with highs near or at 80.

We've been dodging countless shower and storm chances this month and we've recorded at least trace amounts of rain just about every other day this month. However, we've accumulated less than a half-inch which has left many of our yards a bit dry. With mainly dry conditions today and tomorrow, you may want to water your lawn before the weekend.

A few showers are possible south of Indy this morning and early afternoon but north of the city will stay dry. The rain system should toss more cloud cover in for everyone, but models are trying to bring in some sunshine north of the city.

Thursday should be rain-free areawide with a few scattered storms returning Friday. Keep an eye on Friday's forecast because models are trying to convince me it'll actually be a bit cooler. Holding onto 78 for now, but there's a good reason to believe that will drop quite a bit.