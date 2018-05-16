× Danica Patrick meets with local girls as part of first program promoting opportunities for women in motorsports

The only woman to lead an Indianapolis 500 taking time on the first day of practice to speak to a room of girls from Indianapolis Public Schools.

“I left high school when I was 16 and I moved to England, and I started racing cars over there, before that it was just go karts, so for me, that was my college,” Patrick told the room of 60 teenage girls.

“How she said she went from being here in the States over to England and she started racing there, that inspired her to be a race car driver in the Indy 500, that inspired me,” Shortridge freshman Brianya Turner said.

Danica just one of the women who spent time at the Speedway with the 60 student-athletes who represent each of the IPS schools.

This marks the first ever "Fuel the Female” program aimed to teach them about emerging opportunities for women across motorsports, including engineering, marketing and media.

“There's a fewer percentage of female engineers and female management and for these girls to see all these successful females brings that really close to home to see if people like that can do it, maybe I can too,” Firestone engineer Cara Adams said.

"I just felt like motorsports were for guys but from hearing from her that she has a passion about racing I feel like if you're a man or a woman you can do anything you put your heart into,” Uri Garcia-Sanchez, a Shortridge freshman, said.

You can follow the "Fuel the Female" program on Instagram and Twitter.