BREAKING: Crews investigate after 2-year-old girl killed in Beech Grove house fire, two others injured

Posted 12:06 pm, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:38PM, May 16, 2018

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Fire crews are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning in a house fire in Beech Grove. The girl’s father and 3-year-old brother were hospitalized in serious condition.

The fire department responded to the home near the intersection of Albany Street and North 6th Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

The little girl was unable to make it out of the home, and she was killed in the fire. The girl’s 35-year-old father made it out of the home with his 3-year-old son. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials are expected to remain at the scene for quite some time to investigate, so avoid the area if possible.

