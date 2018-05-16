× Ball State’s board votes to take over MCS starting in July

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University has unanimously voted to take over Muncie Community Schools starting this summer following a vote on Wednesday.

“MCS are no longer distressed, rather they are blessed” Board of Trustee president said. “We will succeed.”

The Board of Trustees also adopted a new resolution to partner with the district, which allows the law to move forward.

The takeover will begin on July 1.

The vote came after the bill was approved Monday at the Statehouse during a rare mid-May flurry of activity.

Ball State will be charged with appointing a new school board whose members don’t have to be exclusively from Muncie. It has to be in place by July 1.

A community engagement council and expert panel will also be created.

As part of the philanthropic support for MCS, the University will direct $50,000 to fund classroom supplies for MCS educators to use in their classrooms.

President Geoffrey S. Mearns said, “I am encouraged and energized that our University now has the opportunity to lead a community-wide partnership to improve the educational experiences for all of the children in Muncie. The future of our University and the future of our city are dependent upon the success of MCS. Today, we are now united to secure a brighter future for all of us.”