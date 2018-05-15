× Warm, with a chance for scattered t-storms

This will be a very active week of weather with a daily chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Central Indiana has been dry for the past six weeks and while some areas will see heavy rainfall, many of us won’t see any rain at all.

A stationary front will stall across the Ohio Valley and be the focal for storms to develop. Due to a lack of strong upper level winds support, the front will meander back and forth across the state through the weekend, keeping rain chances around.

For Wednesday and Thursday the front will drift south of Indiana, lowering our chances for rain.

As the front moves northward we’ll have a better chance for t-storms Friday through Sunday.

In spite of the daily chance for rain, temperatures will be above average through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

