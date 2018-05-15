× Trial begins for Mooresville man charged in 5-year-old boy’s death

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Testimony begins Tuesday in the trial of a Mooresville man accused in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Steven Ingalls Jr. faces neglect and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the November 2016 death of Brayson Price, who was found unresponsive at the Spring Hill apartment complex. He was rushed to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

Seven months later, police arrested Brayson’s mother, Meghan Price, and Ingalls, her boyfriend. At the time, investigators said they believed the couple conspired in the boy’s death.

Police have never gone on record about what happened to Brayson, but those details will likely come out in court when records related to the case are unsealed.

The coroner did tell CBS4 that the 5-year-old “died a terrible death” but didn’t elaborate further. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Jury selection wrapped up Monday in the case. Tuesday’s proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Ingalls never posted bond and has been locked up since his arrest in June 2017.

As for Price, she bonded out of jail pending her trial in the original case. However, officers re-arrested her about a month later after they say she brought a knife to the courthouse and threatened to kill her sister, who is a witness in the case.

She faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and neglect of a dependent. Prosecutors added charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct for the later arrest, and her bond was subsequently revoked. Her trial in Brayson’s death is scheduled for June 18.