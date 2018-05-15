The Skyline Club offers a view and brunch fit for a princess at upcoming royal wedding viewing party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Saturday morning, Meghan Markle will make history by shaking up the British royal family. A biracial American actress, who is also a divorcee— all things that would have made her an “unfit bride” in the royal family’s eyes not all that long ago—will officially marry into the monarchy.

Even if you weren’t one of the lucky 2,600 members of the public invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle or the 600 exclusive guests inside St. George’s Chapel, you can still celebrate the royal wedding in style right here in Indianapolis.

“A lot of people have remembered when they were a little girl, coming in or waking up early to watch a royal wedding,” said Ashley O’Hare, private events director at Skyline Club.

This weekend, a new generation of little girls, royal watchers, and many more will be doing just that: waking up early to watch Markle, who once posed on the front steps of Buckingham Palace as a little girl, as she becomes a real-life princess half a world away. At Indy’s Skyline Club, they will be celebrating in style with a traditional touch, thanks to Executive Chef Ricky Hatfield.

“We’re going to be eating some fresh pastries, some fresh fruit, for classic English breakfast stuff like rasher bacon. We’re doing a traditional dish called kedgeree that consists of hard boiled eggs, some smoked haddock, and curried rice,” explained Hatfield.

While most traditional English fare is known for being quite simple and not overly upscale, Hatfield did his research and made some adjustments to fit the sophisticated setting and occasion.

“Just taking the ingredients and elevating them even more. Using farm fresh eggs, heirloom variety rice for the kedgeree dish, some fresh fruits and just making sure it’s really nice and up to the royal standards,” he said.

While the folks inside St. George’s Chapel will get a unique front row seat to the wedding itself, what they won’t get is the view attendees will enjoy at the Skyline Club.

“We are on the 36th floor of the One America tower downtown, so you can literally see 360-degree views of downtown Indianapolis,” said O’Hare. “So you can see Lucas Oil Stadium, Monument Circle, the Statehouse, the canal, all of IUPUI’s north side— anything around downtown— you can see it.”

The event runs from 7-11 a.m. and costs $25 per person. Or if you’d like to partake in the unlimited mimosa bar, tickets are $45 per person.

Four Things You Need to Know about the Skyline Club:

The Skyline Club is a members-only club, but the royal wedding watch party is open to the public. They are also very popular for weddings, receptions, social events, and business gatherings (and you don't have to be a member to book those either).

Considered “Indianapolis’ most distinguished business club,” the Skyline Club allows members to meet friends and entertain associates in comfortable surroundings while enjoying the finest food and personal service.

When it comes to attire, O’Hare says feel free to dress the theme.

“It would be very fun to have people come in with hats kind of like a derby style but put a British twist on it,” said O’Hare.

