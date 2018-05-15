Southwest Airlines kicks off 96-hour sale with deals as low as $49

Posted 10:05 pm, May 15, 2018, by

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines kicked off a 96-hour sale Tuesday that includes deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

The sale is for domestic flights and has restrictions on seats, travel days and markets. Travel in the U.S. is valid from June 5 through Oct. 31.

Flights on the airline’s shortest routes are just $49, going up to $79, $99 or $149 for longer distances.

For $49, for example, one can fly from Sacramento to Burbank, New Orleans to Atlanta, Los Angeles to Reno, Charlotte to Nashville, Pittsburgh to Chicago or Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, to name a few.

The sale ends May 18, and tickets are nonrefundable. See all the deals and restrictions here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s