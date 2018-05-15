× Silver Alert issued for missing Monrovia woman

MONROVIA, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing out of Monrovia.

Carrie Lynn Dolacki, 58, is described as 5’7″, 177 pounds, brown hair/possibly balding and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink beanie hat, a dark blue coat, a pink flowered t-shirt, light blue jean capris and black tennis shoes.

Police say Dolacki was last seen Tuesday just after midnight in Monrovia. She’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or call 911.