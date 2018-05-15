President Trump, AG Sessions among speakers for National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Posted 10:01 am, May 15, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are among those expected to speak at Tuesday’s memorial service honoring police officers nationwide.

They’ll gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. It’s part of National Police Week in Washington.

The service begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to last about two hours. A wreath-laying ceremony will immediately follow.

The service is organized by the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s