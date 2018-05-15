President Trump, AG Sessions among speakers for National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are among those expected to speak at Tuesday’s memorial service honoring police officers nationwide.

They’ll gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. It’s part of National Police Week in Washington.

The service begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to last about two hours. A wreath-laying ceremony will immediately follow.

The service is organized by the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary.