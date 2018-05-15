× Person seriously injured in Bartholomew County after crash involving Penske truck

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating after at least one person was seriously injured in a Bartholomew County crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on I-65 northbound near State Road 11.

A Penske truck was involved in the crash and overturned, causing all of the trucks’ contents to fall out. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and one person who was seriously injured was transported via the helicopter to a hospital.

It is unclear at this time how many other people were involved in the crash.

Traffic will remain slow for a while as police continue to clean up the area.