× Memorial service in honor of Deputy Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind – As the nation continues to honor police officers for their service and sacrifice during National Police Week, here at home, several events are planned.

This morning, a memorial service will be held outside the Boone County Courthouse in honor of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Boone County sheriff deputies, along with first responders and community members will gather this morning at 10 a.m. as Deputy Pickett’s name is added to the memorial.

Pickett was fatally shot on March 2 while helping Lebanon police serve a warrant. He left behind his wife and two young children.

There are also other memorial events happening this week.

Thursday

2:00 p.m. at Kokomo City Hall in the Stephen J. Daily Government Center (Council Chambers)

Public is encouraged to attend as the Kokomo Police Department will pay homage to all officers with particular attention to Officer George A. Berryman and Officer Thomas W. Lannon

Friday