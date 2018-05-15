× Kroger no longer planning to renovate, reopen former Marsh store in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Kroger has decided it will no longer renovate and reopen a former Marsh grocery store it purchased last year in Brownsburg.

In a statement a company spokesperson said, “After a significant amount of study, we concluded that, rather than renovating the Marsh store, the best approach would be to invest in remodeling our existing store in Brownsburg.”

Last year, Kroger purchased 11 former Marsh stores. At the time the company said it would renovate seven of them, including Brownsburg.

Since then, six have undergone work and all six will be open by next week.

Indianapolis: Opened Nov. 2017 (227 W. Michigan St.)

Muncie: Opened Dec. 2017 (1500 W. McGalliard Rd.)

Zionsville: Opened Jan. 2018 (5 Boone Village)

Bloomington: Opened Feb. 2018 (1825 Kinser Pike)

Zionsville: Opened May 2018 (10679 N. Michigan Rd.)

Muncie: Opens May 23 (715 Tillotson Ave.)

The future of the other five properties remain in question.

Brownsburg (843 E. Main St.)

Fishers (12520 E. 116th St.)

Greenwood (2904 South Indiana 135)

Indianapolis (1435 W. 8th St.)

Bloomington (123 S. Kingston Dr.)

The national grocery store chain said it is “eager to find productive new uses for the properties whenever possible.”

“It’s just not the same,” Tony Hill said, co-owner of Dawson’s Too restaurant and bar near the old Marsh in Brownsburg.

Hill said he’s seen a drop in business since the store closed.

“It just makes it look bad,” Greg Rose said, Hill’s business partner and co-owner. “I don’t know how else to put it. When you have vacant buildings, people tend to stay away.”

In the past year, Kroger has unveiled what it calls its “Restock Kroger,” an initiative targeting consumers and shareholders with new technology and profits. Kroger also noted it’s push to hire former Marsh employees, saying 471 people are currently employed with the company in some capacity.

“The whole grocery industry has changed,” Rose said. “With the deliveries, Peapod, some of those other grocery changes that deliver to your house, Amazon, so it doesn’t surprise me.”

Brownsburg Town Council President Sean Benham issued this statement: