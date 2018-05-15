× Isolated storms Tuesday afternoon

Gloomy start for most but a few pretty sunrises.

Yesterday we broke a high temperature record from 1881. Today won’t be quite that hot but still much warmer than normal.

The mugginess also sticks around so take it easy.

In between storms, we could see a few peeks of sunshine so protect your skin because that UV Index remains very high.

We’re still above average for the annual precipitation but in the last month we’ve had less than an inch and a half of rain so we really could use some rain.

Many dry hours today but a few isolated storms are still possible in a very spring-like manner.

So keep an eye to the sky if you’ll be outside today.

We really shouldnt get more than a half inch of rain on Tuesday and many will get far less.

We have a pesky pattern that just won’t leave. A front is sliding south today but it hovers in the area for a few more days so we have small rain chances each day this week. Expect a few storms but far more dry hours than wet. Should become more active this weekend.