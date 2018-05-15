Driver flees traffic stop, leads IMPD on chase through the city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver led Indianapolis police on a chase through the city Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD says it started at about 2:30 p.m. when a person fled in car during a traffic stop.

Video from a business owner on East Washington shows the pursuit at the intersection of Temple and English avenues.

Police say they were able to stop the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Rybolt and Bradbury avenues, but the driver then fled on foot.

A K-9 officer was sent out to search for the suspect. There’s no word on any arrests in the incident at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.