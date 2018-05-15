× Community rallies around family after crash kills three loved ones

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.– A Hoosier family who lost three loved ones in a crash last month is now seeing a ray of light in a dark time thanks to a community rallying around them.

The Mascoe’s were on their way to a softball tournament when another driver struck their vehicle head on on West State Road 46 in Monroe County. Michael Mascoe, 40, and Rhonda Mascoe, 42, died at the scene, and Zoey Bennington, 19, died at a hospital.

“My brother and Rhonda and Zoey, they all loved the Lord and they were a very close knit family,” April Mascoe, Michael Mascoe’s sister, said.

The couple’s two younger children, Grace and Mike, survived. Relatives say Grace crawled out the back of the car to get help and help get her brother out.

“I tell people don’t take a single moment for granted, because you’re not promised tomorrow,” Mascoe said.

She said both kids have been out of the hospital for nearly a week and returned to school Tuesday. She and her family are now taking care of them. April said part of creating a new normal for the kids, though, involves building on two bedrooms to her family’s home.

“For them to be comfortable and have their things and have someplace to call their very own and not feel like they’re just you know in limbo,” she said sitting next to Grace, 10. “Because they’ve been through a lot, they’ve been through a whole lot and they are so strong, I’m so proud of you, very, I’m very proud of both of them.”

She posted on social media a request for recommendations for the project that might allow her to pay biweekly or monthly. What she found instead was a ray of light in a dark time.

“My goodness I cannot tell you the amount of people that have came out, the outreach and the out pour of support and of people wanting to help has been tremendous,” Mascoe said.

People started offering to create fundraisers to cover the costs and volunteering their supplies, time and skills to help. Mascoe said one woman is setting up an account for the kids and building expenses and another man offered to build the kids new beds.

“Everybody coming together to help my niece and my nephew, you know, on behalf of my brother is just so heartwarming,” she said. “I can’t thank everybody enough and how gracious everybody is.”

Another Gofundme account was created immediately following the crash.

Mascoe says anything and everything raised will go towards the children.