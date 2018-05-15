Box truck strikes tractor in Boone County, leaving 66-year-old man critically injured

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A Thorntown man was critically injured when the tractor he was driving was struck by a box truck in Boone County Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene near U.S. 52 and 700 N at about 2:20 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the orange Allis Chalmers farm tractor driven by 66-year-old Joseph Garst was traveling southbound in the right lane of U.S. 52 when, for an unknown reason, the white International box truck rear-ended it.

The crash caused the tractor to leave the roadway and come to a rest facing west on the grass shoulder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garst was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the box truck, 29-year-old Jamar Odom of Indianapolis, was treated at the scene and released by medics.

The accident is under investigation by the Boone County Fatal Accident Crash Team. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved at this time.