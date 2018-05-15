× Bobcat hunting not happening in Indiana – commission strikes down proposal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two controversial proposals by the Indiana DNR will not go into effect. The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has removed a rule to open a bobcat hunting and trapping season.

The rule was initially proposed by the DNR without an accurate population count in the state, according to the commission.

The commission also removed a proposed rule to require nuisance wildlife control officers to kill all coyotes, opossums and raccoons they catch.

According to the commission, more than 1,300 concerned citizens, including biologists, veterinarians and experts in the field of wildlife care and rescue, voiced their opposition to the proposal during the public comment period.

Indiana’s bobcats were placed under state protection in 1969. They remained on this list until 2005 and have been protected from hunting ever since.