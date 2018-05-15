× Application for proposed charter school at Broad Ripple High School tabled until the fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’ll have to wait a little longer for a decision regarding a proposed charter school at the soon-to-be closed Broad Ripple High School.

The Indiana Charter School Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to table the application for the HIM by HER Performance Academy until November.

The HIM by HER Foundation, a nonprofit founded by IMPD homicide detective Harry Dunn to improve life skills and economic prospects of at-risk youth, wants the charter to open a performing arts-focused school. The organization’s name stands for Helping Improve Mankind by Healing Every Race.

Board members said they want more information from the group proposing the new K-12 charter school before moving forward.

The board said it had concerns about the budget and how teachers would work, among other things.

Broad Ripple High School is one of three IPS high schools closing after this school year. District officials originally wanted to sell the property for millions of dollars, but there’s been no word on whether that will be happening.