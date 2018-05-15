15-year-old seriously injured after truck hauling bamboo crashes on I-65

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children Tuesday after the box truck he was in crashed in Bartholomew County.

Authorities responded to the crash on northbound I-65 near mile marker 58 shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police believe the driver of the truck, 55-year-old Chue Xiong of North Carolina, over-corrected when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, causing it to roll onto its passenger side before sliding into the median.

During the collision, a load of cut bamboo that Chue was hauling was released from the truck. It was reportedly being transported from from North Carolina to Minnesota.

Police say the teen, Kong Pheng Xiong, sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the scene before being flown to Indianapolis for further treatment. Chue, who is believed to be the teen’s uncle, sustained minor scrapes. He was treated at the scene.

The Bartholomew County Health Department responded to the scene and determined that the load of bamboo shoots needed to be destroyed, according to ISP.

Crews were on scene for nearly five hours for crash investigation and cleanup. Northbound traffic was stopped initially due to the medical helicopter landing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.