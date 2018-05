INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman crashed a brand new car into a south side apartment Monday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened shortly before 7:54 p.m. at Winchester Village Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Stop 11 Rd.

IFD says the driver, who’s in her 40s, hit the gas instead of the brake on accident.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

The fire department’s collapse rescue team was dispatched to assess the damage.