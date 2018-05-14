Son of fallen Terre Haute officer gets special welcome from 70 cops for return to school

Posted 1:29 pm, May 14, 2018, by

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – It’s been almost two weeks since Terre Haute officer Rob Pitts was shot and killed in the line of duty. The community has shown his family an outpouring of support, and it continued today when Pitts’ 5-year-old son Dakota returned to school, WTHI reports.

Dakota asked his mom if one of his dad’s friends could drive him to school in his dad’s police car for his first day back.

When he arrived at his school in Sullivan he was greeted by 70 Terre Haute police officers and Vigo County sheriff’s deputies. They all showed up to support him.

Dakota was completely shocked.

Last week, the young boy released a special message to his dad in hopes he will see it from heaven, and he also received an official police department badge.

