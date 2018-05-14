× Police arrest Indiana woman after she allegedly injured officer, led police on 40-mile chase

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a 37-year-old woman from Michigan City after they say she led officers on a 40-mile chase through three counties.

Indiana State Police say Tabitha S. Fidanza was pulled over on Saturday night in Gary for a minor traffic offense, but refused to give a trooper her real name.

When an officer asked Fidanza to exit her car, she sped off and hit a Gary police officer. The officer suffered minor leg injuries.

Police pursued her car south on Interstate 65 through Lake, Newton and Jasper counties at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour.

The woman stopped after three of the car’s tires were deflated by stop sticks.

Police say Fidanza is being held in the Lake County Jail. She faces resisting arrest, reckless driving, battery causing injury and other charges.