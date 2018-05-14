× NES Classic Edition returns to stores June 29, according to Nintendo

The NES Classic Edition returns to stores on June 29.

Nintendo of America made the announcement in a tweet Sunday night. The NES Classic Edition is a pint-sized version of Nintendo’s classic gaming console. It comes with 30 games, including Super Mario Bros., Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania and Punch-Out!!

Nintendo released the console in November 2016, and it became a sought-after item during the holiday season that year. But the company underestimated demand from nostalgic gamers, and the NES Classic became nearly impossible to find. Re-sellers tried to sell to the console for several times its retail price of $60.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

Nintendo discontinued the product, saying it was only available for a limited time. The company later announced it would produce more of the mini-console but didn’t say when it would be available, releasing only the vague target date of “summer 2018.”

This week’s announcement means Nintendo fans who weren’t able to get one the first time around should be able to find stock on store shelves on June 29.

The company also said its SNES Classic Edition, the follow-up to the NES Classic that includes classic games from the 16-bit era, would be available through the end of the year. The SNES Classic launched in September 2017 for $80.

Here are the games included on the NES Classic:

Balloon Fight

Bubble Bobble

Castlevania

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Final Fantasy

Galaga

Ghosts n’ Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Mario Bros.

Mega Man 2

Metroid

Ninja Gaiden

Pac-Man

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

Super C

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Here are the games included on the Super Nintendo Classic: