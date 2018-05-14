Police make several arrests as group protests poverty as part of nationwide campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A protest caused authorities to close the intersection of Ohio St. and Capitol Ave. in downtown Indianapolis as several people were taken into custody.

It’s part of the “Indiana’s Poor People Campaign,” a localized version of the "National Poor People's Campaign." The six-week long campaign started with a rally at the statehouse today.

"We’re here to bring attention to the systemic evils that are perpetuating income disparity, disparity in access to education that we never hear about in the news media," said one of the protesters.

Police made 13 arrests at the protest. They continued to demonstrate as each participant was arrested.

"The larger message is that it’s about people getting arrested, they’re willing to take a risk for those who are vulnerable who can’t take those risks. So the hope is that they will get arrested and get released but we understand that this is a sacrifice and folks really don’t know what’s going to happen to them when they’re arrested, but we want the message to be sustained," the protester said. "So we don’t want a message that’s move to the sidewalk, go home, the media heard you, we want to sustain a message over the next three years."

Participants will spend the next 40 days speaking out against policies that they say keep people from breaking the poverty cycle.

Protests throughout this first week will focus on issued like child poverty, women in poverty and people with disabilities.

At the end of the six weeks, participants from around the country will meet at the U.S. Capital in Washington D.C. for a final rally.

"We’re trying to change a narrative, so narratives are like the Titanic, you don’t turn that thing around quickly--so we’re trying to change the narrative but we’re not about money we’re about people and we think that everyone can have access to a living wage and quality of life and that’s why this chant, 'Everyone has a right to live' is occurring right now," a protester said.

