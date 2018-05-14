Authorities search for missing man with autism on Indy’s east side

Posted 9:17 am, May 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:32AM, May 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are searching for a missing man with autism on the east side of Indianapolis.

IFD Urban Search & Rescue and IMPD are looking for 27-year-old Kevin Philpot. He was last seen in the area of North Rural Street and East 11th Street at 8:06 a.m.

He was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. According to IFD, his typical boundaries include Brookside to the north, Tacoma to the west, 10th Street to the south, and Oxford to the east.

If you see him, police ask that you call 911.

