A daily chance for scattered storms

This will be a very active week of weather with a daily chance for scattered afternoon t-storms. Central Indiana has been dry for the past six weeks and while some areas will see heavy rainfall, many of us won’t see any rain at all.

A stationary front will stall across the Ohio Valley and be the focal for storms to develop. Due to a lack of strong upper level winds support, the front will meander back and forth across the state through the weekend, keeping rain chances around.

In spite of the daily chance for rain temperatures will be above average. Highs will be in the 80s and relative humidity levels will be in the uncomfortable range.

We have been dry for the past six weeks.

We’ll have a daily chance for t-storms this week.

Scattered storms are likely Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms will be south of us on Wednesday.

Scattered storms will return on Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms this weekend.