Police Week 2018 begins in Washington D.C.

Posted 8:25 pm, May 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:19PM, May 13, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police Week 2018 is here and CBS4 is in the nation’s capitol to highlight several great events.

It kicks off Sunday night with the 30th annual candlelight vigil.

Escorted by many officers on motorcycles, family and loved ones of fallen officers from all over the country arrived to the vigil.

Earlier, the widow of Lt. Aaron Allan visited the National Law Enforcement Memorial to view her husband’s name.

His family stenciled Allan’s name onto pieces of paper to bring back to Southport.

 

Here is the full schedule:

  • Sunday – 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil
  • Monday – National Police Survivors Conference
  • Tuesday – 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, Washington Nationals Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
  • Wednesday – National Police Survivors Conference

