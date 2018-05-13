Police Week 2018 begins in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police Week 2018 is here and CBS4 is in the nation’s capitol to highlight several great events.

It kicks off Sunday night with the 30th annual candlelight vigil.

Escorted by many officers on motorcycles, family and loved ones of fallen officers from all over the country arrived to the vigil.

Earlier, the widow of Lt. Aaron Allan visited the National Law Enforcement Memorial to view her husband’s name.

His family stenciled Allan’s name onto pieces of paper to bring back to Southport.

Escorted by dozens of officers on motorcycles, the family, friends, and loved ones of fallen officers are now starting to arrive at the candlelight vigil ceremony. pic.twitter.com/CDgZkKzXVR — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) May 13, 2018

Here is the full schedule: