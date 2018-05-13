Laurelwood women honored on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - If moms are the front line in homeland security, the women who are the maternal foot soldiers in the struggle to keep a south side community safe were honored at a Mother’s Day weekend celebration in the Laurelwood Apartments.

A former single mother whose husband happens to run the city said she was privileged to join the ladies of Laurelwood.

“By a show of hands, if you don’t mind, who is a single mother?” asked Stephanie Hogsett, wife of Indianapolis’ mayor. “Before I met Joe and our families joined together, I spent quite a few years as a single mom and it was a period of my life where I truly found myself."

“When the Good Lord created us, He knew what He was doing. He knew that we as women were the strength, and behind every person, man, woman, aunts, uncles, everyone, is that mother that shaped and formed them,” she said.

Hands that were raised to acknowledge the call for single mothers in the room applauded the mayor’s wife.

Traditionally, Laurelwood has been of the more sedate Indianapolis Housing Authority properties, thanks to longtime residents like Sandra Bailey.

“'Cause when I moved here, you couldn’t even get a pizza delivered,” she remembered. “Today you can and we just not gonna put up with the stuff residents think they gonna do in our community.”

Friday afternoon, IMPD officers responded to a shooting at Laurelwood; the result of a dispute involving counterfeit money and the sale of a video game system.

“Some of the young moms, when speaking to them, they wasn’t even taught to be a mother to their child and how to care not just for the children, but how to care as doing housekeeping things,” said Miss Bailey. “They wasn’t taught that. So, it's very important for women, such as myself, to be mentors to those women."

“They can make it and just because you may not been taught then, you have somebody here to help you with the tools so you can be a successful mom so that you can do what you need to do as far as parenting.”

Victoria Hooks is a young mother who described herself as, “very familiar with public housing.”

“Having a mom is like having God, honey. You need God and you need a mom because we mothers, we have a million jobs and we get all the jobs done,” including looking after the children of other mothers, Hooks said, “cuz she would say, ‘Hey, don’t talk to your mom like that,’ and, ‘You respect your mother,’ or, ‘I see you. Get down from off that basketball court.’ That other mom is always gonna be there to help because she’s familiar and we together on this.”

Despite the concerted efforts of the Laurelwood moms, policy changes dictated by federal authorities and carried out by IHA officials have led to a statistical rise in crime in most city public housing units.

According to sources, primarily the relaxation of the “One Strike Rule” which previously required the eviction of households that engage in criminal activity.