Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigating report of man who tried to lure girl into van

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a report of a “suspicious” man who attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into a vehicle Friday night.

It allegedly happened around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Shady Lane in Greenwood’s White River Township.

According Sheriff Doug Cox, the victim was planting flowers when she claims the man pulled up in a long white minivan with tinted windows. He allegedly said “sweetheart why don’t I give you a ride.”

The sheriff says the subject was described as being a white male in his 40s with blackish to brown hair, a little beard and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 317-736-9155.