IN Focus: Panelists recap May primary, discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, May 13, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - What's next for Republicans in Indiana after the divisive May primary? And how will Sen. Joe Donnelly fare against his new opponent Mike Braun?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Tony Samuel and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories and recap the results of Tuesday's primary.

The panel also previews next week's special legislative session, with state lawmakers poised to tackle the issue of school safety and other bills that didn't get completed during this year's regular legislative session.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s