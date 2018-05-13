IN Focus: Carson ‘disappointed’ by merit board decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) is calling for the city’s Merit Board system to be changed after the two officers who fatally shot Aaron Bailey were cleared of any wrongdoing and will be able to keep their jobs.

Prior to the Merit Board’s decision, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach had recommended that Officers Carlton Howard and Michel Dinnsen be terminated because they did not follow their training.

In a statement released shortly after Civilian Police Merit Board announced its decision, Hogsett said the system must be changed “if we are to continue building bridges of trust between our brave police officers and the communities they proudly serve.”

