IN Focus: Carson ‘disappointed’ by merit board decision

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) is calling for the city’s Merit Board system to be changed after the two officers who fatally shot Aaron Bailey were cleared of any wrongdoing and will be able to keep their jobs.
Prior to the Merit Board’s decision, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach had recommended that Officers Carlton Howard and Michel Dinnsen be terminated because they did not follow their training.
In a statement released shortly after Civilian Police Merit Board announced its decision, Hogsett said the system must be changed “if we are to continue building bridges of trust between our brave police officers and the communities they proudly serve.”
Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) also issued a statement about the controversy on Friday:
“I am very disappointed in the judgement handed down by the Indianapolis Civilian Police Merit Board that leaves Aaron Bailey’s family searching for justice. No unarmed citizen should die at the hands of the police.
“In light of this and other police shootings across the country, it’s time for Congress to finally act. I have called for greater accountability for officer involved shootings. We need more training to de-escalate situations before they become deadly. And we should provide increased federal funding for community policing, so officers are better prepared to serve communities like ours.
“My heart breaks for Aaron Bailey’s family and I stand with them as they continue their search for justice for a life taken unnecessarily.”