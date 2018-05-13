Former Homeland Security Chief Gary Coons dies following Parkinson’s battle

Posted 4:46 pm, May 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:50PM, May 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The former Indianapolis Homeland Security Chief Gary Coons has died after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Coons, a former firefighter, was diagnosed with the disease several years ago.

He is currently the manager for Indianapolis’ Emergency Operations Center.

He was a leading administrator during the time of the Richmond Hill explosion. Earlier that year, Coons oversaw security for the Super Bowl.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

