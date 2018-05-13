× Authorities looking for missing 12-year-old New Castle girl with mental capacity of 5-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in New Castle are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Sunday evening.

A Lieutenant with the department tells us Allyson Hoelscher went missing this evening at around 8:30 p.m.

She reportedly is 12-years-old, but has a mental capacity of a 5-year-old. Hoelscher has ran away before, usuaully into the woods nearby her home, but authorities tell us they are concerned she hasn’t been found yet.

They have called in an Indiana State Police helicopter to use heat sensors to try to find her.

Hoelscher was last seen wearing pink shorts with a black t-shirt with Mickey Mouse on it. She lives two blocks southwest of Henry County Hospital.

Please call 911 or New Castle police at 765-529-4890 if you locate her.