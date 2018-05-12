UPDATE: 93-year-old Kokomo man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Posted 11:07 pm, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:10AM, May 13, 2018

UPDATE: Police say David Smith was found safe  in Lafayette.

HOWARD COUNTY,Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 93-year-old David “Doc” Gene Smith from Kokomo, Indiana.

Smith is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald/gray hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen Saturday May 12, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. in Kokomo, Indiana.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Smith was last seen driving a Silver 2010 Ford Fusion with Indiana plate 682XCB.

If you have any information on David Gene Smith, contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at 765-457-1105 or 911.

