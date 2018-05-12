× Police ask for public’s help to solve homicide on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is asking for the community to help solve an east side homicide from earlier this week.

On Thursday, Indianapolis police responded to a report of a person shot at 1218 Grant Avenue.

Officers and medics arrived and found a man, later identified as Chenard Johnson, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Johnson deceased at the scene.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Jones at 317-327-3310 or the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. If the information leads to a felony arrest, callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.