Paris stabbing attack kills one and leaves four wounded, suspect dead

Firefighters vehicles block Saint Augustin street in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured in a knife attack in Paris on May 12, 2018. - The assailant was killed by police. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS – One person was killed and four others were wounded during a Saturday night knife attack in Paris, police said.

Two of the victims were gravely injured and two others were lightly injured, police said. The attacker is also dead, police tweeted.

CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported there is no known motivation for the attack at this time.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the cool and quick response by French police who “neutralized” the assailant.

“My first thoughts are for the victims in this odious attack,” added Collomb, who made the comments via Twitter.

