Officials responding to reports of explosion at Chicago’s Soldier Field

Posted 1:49 pm, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:03PM, May 12, 2018

CHICAGO, Ill. – Offcials in Chicago are responding to reports of an explosion at Solider Field.

Our sister station WGN reports that two gas tanks plus a white tent caught on fire.

An Autism Speaks event was taking place at Soldier Field during the time of the incident.

The Chicago Bears have played there since 1971. It originally opened in 1924.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

