× Illinois manufacturing company announces move to Indy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — More than 200 employees in central Illinois may lose their jobs after a manufacturing company announced it is opening a new distribution center in Indianapolis.

The News-Gazette reports Rockwell Automation, which makes automated manufacturing products, will be closing two locations in Champaign in about a year.

Rockwell Automation Spokesman Bruce Quinn says employees will have the opportunity to apply for similar jobs at the Indianapolis plant.

Quinn said the change is “part of optimizing what we do and how we do it.”