Illinois manufacturing company announces move to Indy

Posted 2:41 pm, May 12, 2018, by

Courtesy The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — More than 200 employees in central Illinois may lose their jobs after a manufacturing company announced it is opening a new distribution center in Indianapolis.

The News-Gazette reports Rockwell Automation, which makes automated manufacturing products, will be closing two locations in Champaign in about a year.

Rockwell Automation Spokesman Bruce Quinn says employees will have the opportunity to apply for similar jobs at the Indianapolis plant.

Quinn said the change is “part of optimizing what we do and how we do it.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s